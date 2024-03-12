AVAX's 28% Advance Led CoinDesk 20 Gainers Last Week: CoinDesk Indices Market Update
All 20 cryptos in the gauge posted gains, with Solana's SOL also among those rising more than 20%.
While all 20 members of the CoinDesk 20 are in the green over the past week, six appreciated more than 20%. Leading the advance were alternative Layer 1 Smart Contract Platforms Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL), with 28% and 25% gains, respectively. The overall CoinDesk 20 was ahead 18% and bitcoin (BTC) rose 15%.
Another alternative Layer 1, Aptos (APT) noticeably failed to fully participate in this week’s uptrend, advancing a mere 1%.
The CoinDesk 20 tracks the world's largest and most-liquid cryptocurrencies in an investible index available on multiple platforms. The broader CoinDesk Market Index comprises approximately 180 tokens and seven crypto sectors: currency, smart contract platforms, DeFi, culture & entertainment, computing, and digitization.
