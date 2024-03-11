Bitcoin
$72,540.81+4.49%
Ethereum
$4,041.90+3.49%
Binance Coin
$521.38-0.96%
Solana
$148.15+3.31%
XRP
$0.62698054+2.65%
Cardano
$0.74116378+3.04%
Dogecoin
$0.17650509+3.72%
Shiba Inu
$0.00003343+1.11%
Avalanche
$47.58+14.01%
Polkadot
$10.98+8.42%
Chainlink
$21.29+8.15%
Tron
$0.13320774-0.19%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk 20 Index CoinDesk 20 Index
Markets

Crypto Funds Weekly Inflows Surge to Record of $2.7B

The record annual inflow set in 2021 is likely to be reached next week.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconMar 11, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. UTC
Updated Mar 11, 2024 at 2:56 p.m. UTC
Weekly crypto fund flows (CoinShares)

Weekly crypto fund flows (CoinShares)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global hub for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

It was another big week for digital asset investment funds, with a record $2.7 billion of inflows bringing the total to $10.3 billion year-to-date, according to CoinShares.

The record annual inflow of $10.3 billion in 2021 seems likely to be taken out next week, less than three months into 2024.

It's all about bitcoin (BTC), which accounted for $2.6 billion of last week's inflows as the U.S.-based spot ETFs continued to add thousands of coins per day alongside a major rally in prices. Year-to-date bitcoin inflows now account for 14% of bitcoin assets under management, said CoinShares.

A check of other notable tokens finds Solana (SOL) having garnered $24 million of inflows last week.

Bitcoin hit a fresh lifetime high on Monday, surpassing $72,000.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Lyllah Ledesma
Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Follow @LedesmaLyllah on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.