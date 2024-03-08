PEPE Leads Meme Coin Rally as Ether Nears $4K
Traders have been using meme tokens as a proxy bet on the growth of Ethereum or other blockchains.
- Meme coins like PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE have surged as much as 26% in the past 24 hours due to a “spillover effect” from the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Traders have been using meme coins as a proxy bet on Ethereum’s growth since late February, and the bullish demand for ETH has been increasing since mid-January due to expectations of a spot ETF approval in the U.S.
PEPE jumped 26% on renewed optimism, while DOGE and SHIB reversed Thursday’s losses to rise 10%. The meme coin category tracked on CoinGecko showed an 8.6% sector growth on average, as CoinDesk 20, a broad-based index of various tokens, rose 2.53%.
As reported, traders have used meme coins as a proxy bet on Ethereum’s growth since late February.
“As bitcoin and ether rise, a spillover effect is caused where coins deployed on ethereum and solana also surge - including meme coins,” shared Slater Heil, co-founder and COO of DeFi platform Blueberry Protocol, in a message to CoinDesk.
“Investors will take advantage of bullish conditions as much as possible, and meme coins are one way for them to do so. In the short-mid term, I expect a transition back to ‘fundamentally driven’ altcoins,” Heil cautioned.
Bullish demand for ether started to increase in mid-January amid expectations that it would be the next major token after bitcoin (BTC) to get a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the U.S.
Coinbase premiums for Ethereum ecosystem tokens were higher than usual in the past week, suggesting recent demand was led by U.S. investors, as per CryptoQuant.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.