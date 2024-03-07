First Mover Americas: AI Tokens Reclaim the Spotlight

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, which was caught in the contagion of FTX and declared bankruptcy days after the exchange's collapse, has reached an "in principle" agreement with the estates of FTX and Alameda Research for nearly $1 billion, according to a court filing, which could lead to full value recovery for its customers. Under the settlement, BlockFi will receive a total of $874.5 million in claims against the two companies. $250 million will be treated as a secured claim, which will prioritize payment to BlockFi after FTX's plan to end bankruptcy, filed December, is approved by its creditors. In turn, FTX will drop its claims against BlockFi, allowing the lender's remaining claims to be paid out like other similar claims under FTX's plan according to the settlement. A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement.