Crypto Funding Rates Reset After Bitcoin's Sharp Pullback From $69K

“The euphoria surrounding the recent rally in BTC prices is very reminiscent of the last time we were trading at $65k. While many people will point to the fact that the sell-off that ensued post-November 2021 (and previously after April 2021) was due to bad players in the market, I would argue that, while it may have been precipitated by the bad players, the sell-off was due to people being over-leveraged with unrealistic expectations for a straight-line appreciation to $100,000,” Glover said in an email.