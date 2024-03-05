Deribit's Bitcoin Volatility Index Signals Price Turbulence, Hits 16-Month High

The money received as compensation for selling a call or insurance against price rallies is retained if the underlying asset never rises above the strike level at which the call has been sold. The premium represents the additional yield on top of the spot market investment. If the underlying asset’s price exceeds the strike price, the investor must sell the stock while still pocketing the premium received for selling the call. (Traders with no spot market holdings can sell calls, too, but that’s a risky strategy with limited gain and scope for a considerable loss.)