Bitcoin Tops $65K, Inches Closer to Lifetime Peak
The surge comes ahead of the anticipated halving event and rising inflows on bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $65,000 mark in European morning hours on Monday, inching closer to its lifetime time peak of $69,000 set in November 2021.
BTC added over 6% in the past 24 hours. The CD20, a broad-based liquid index of various tokens, was up 5.6% in the same period.
Euphoric sentiment, institutional buying demand, and historical gains linked to bitcoin’s halving event are putting the asset on track to cross its lifetime highs of $69,000 in March, some traders previously told CoinDesk.
