Bitcoin Tops $65K, Inches Closer to Lifetime Peak

The surge comes ahead of the anticipated halving event and rising inflows on bitcoin ETFs.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMar 4, 2024 at 8:44 a.m. UTC
Updated Mar 4, 2024 at 8:46 a.m. UTC
(Lieve Ransijn/ Unsplash)

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed the $65,000 mark in European morning hours on Monday, inching closer to its lifetime time peak of $69,000 set in November 2021.

BTC added over 6% in the past 24 hours. The CD20, a broad-based liquid index of various tokens, was up 5.6% in the same period.

Euphoric sentiment, institutional buying demand, and historical gains linked to bitcoin’s halving event are putting the asset on track to cross its lifetime highs of $69,000 in March, some traders previously told CoinDesk.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

