Worldcoin’s WLD Slides as Elon Musk Sues OpenAI
WLD is considered a proxy bet on OpenAI, the Sam Altman-owned artificial intelligence company.
Worldcoin’s WLD token slid in European morning hours on Friday after a report of a lawsuit against related company OpenAI emerged.
WLD dropped 2.2% in an hour as Reuters reported technology investor Elon Musk had sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for breach of contract, as per a Thursday filing. Musk accused them of breaching contractual agreements made when he allegedly helped found the company in 2015.
Altman is a board member and co-creator of Worldcoin. The controversial project aims to scan everyone’s eyes in exchange for a digital ID and tokens.
In the past year, AI tokens have tended to move when there are developments in the broader artificial intelligence industry. In February, several AI tokens rallied after chipmaker Nvidia beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and OpenAI released a new text-to-video product.
