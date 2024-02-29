Bitcoin Blasting Toward Biggest Monthly Gain in 3 Years

"We haven’t even begun to reach the heights this is likely to go." Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy, said in a market analysis posted on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday. He argued that the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs are a "game changer," providing steady – and recently accelerating – demand for BTC. Meanwhile, some 75% of bitcoin's supply is owned by long-term holders, who have been unwilling to sell so far at recent price levels.