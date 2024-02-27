Stablecoin USDC Is Making a Comeback: Coinbase

USDC is also building a larger presence in non-U.S. markets, the report said, noting that the stablecoin has increased its share of spot and derivatives activity fivefold, albeit to only 4% of total centralized exchange volumes (CEX) globally.



As well as the spot ETF catalyst, the growth in liquidity was driven by the start of Coinbase's international exchange and the relisting of USDC trading pairs on rival exchange Binance late last year, the report added.