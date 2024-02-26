First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Correction Could Be Approaching

The bitcoin (BTC) price was little changed Monday, in line with subdued weekend volatility, with one trader saying it could drop to as low as $47,000. "The price of bitcoin has fallen below $51K, which is near the bottom of the consolidation range of the last eight days," Alex Kuptsikevich, FxPro senior market analyst, told CoinDesk in an email. The CD20 broad market gauge has dropped 0.4% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin hovered around the $51,500 mark, while ether (ETH) regained $3,100 on the back of the relatively new narrative for spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). After a buoyant week for artificial intelligence (AI)- related tokens, prices fell with Worldcoin (WLD) and SingularityNET (AGIX) both losing around 4%. Tokens of Ethereum layer-2 platform Mantle zoomed 30% to a lifetime peak at 93 cents. There was no immediately apparent catalyst for the price gains, but it came on the back of mantleETH, a staked version of ether, crossing the $1.5 billion value-locked mark last week.