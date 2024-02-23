Uniswap's UNI Jumps 60% on Proposal to Reward Token Holders in Major Governance Overhaul
The upgrade would reward UNI token holders who staked and delegated their tokens, according to the proposal.
- Uniswap's governance token UNI gained 60% after a proposal by a key Uniswap Foundation leader to overhaul the protocol's decision-making.
- The proposal would distribute protocol fees among UNI holders who stake and delegate tokens to rejuvenate the protocol's decision-making.
The proposal aims to "strengthen and invigorate" Uniswap's governance, and also would reward UNI token holders who staked and delegated their tokens.
"I believe we should upgrade the protocol so that its fee mechanism rewards UNI token holders that have staked and delegated their tokens," Erin Koen wrote in an X post.
Koen's proposal is a significant development for the largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, marking a departure from last year's initiative to reward token holders with accrued fees. Last June, the Uniswap community turned down a proposal that would have switched on fees for many of the exchange's liquidity pools and distributed a part of the revenue among token holders. In an October move, the exchange started to charge a 0.15% fee on crypto swaps involving ETH, USDC and other tokens initiated on the protocol's interface.
Should Friday's overhaul proposal approved in a community vote, it would enable the permissionless and programmatic collection of protocol fees, and distribute them pro-rata to UNI token holders who have staked and delegated their votes.
