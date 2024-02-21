Nvidia's Hotly Anticipated Earnings May 'Trigger' Bitcoin and Crypto Correction, Analyst Says

Nvidia, the GPU giant that designs chips necessary for the AI revolution, is set to report its earnings on Wednesday after the market closes in the U.S. The chip-maker's stock is up nearly 220% over the last year. The market will be sharply focusing on the potential for the stock to sustain the face-melting rally. In fact, the rally has been so hot that Goldman even called it "the most important stock on planet earth" as options traders are betting on a move in either direction of 11%.