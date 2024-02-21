First Mover Americas: VanEck’s ETF Volume Surges, Fairshake Raises Another $5M

Trading volumes of VanEck’s HODL, one of the 10 spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S., surged over 2,200% on Tuesday in a move driven by individual traders. More than $400 million of HODL changed hands on Tuesday, compared with its daily average of $17 million. The figures came a day ahead of VanEck's planned fee cut to 0.20% from 0.25%. HODL’s volumes were the third-largest after Grayscale’s GBTC and BlockRock’s IBIT, the usual leaders. The ETF held nearly $200 million worth of bitcoin as of Feb. 20, data shows.