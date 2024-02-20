First Mover Americas: Ether Flirts With $3K

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, reached levels not seen for almost two years on Monday as investors anticipated approval of spot ether exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) in the U.S. Ether (ETH) climbed to $2,984 yesterday, the highest level since April 26, 2022, according to data from TradingView. Ether is now hovering around $2,933. In the short term, analysts expect ETH to move higher, possibly reaching $3,600. “We are very close in this move to levels around $3,150-$3,300,” said Kenny Hearn, SwissOne Capital’s chief investment officer. “The next level after that would be $3,600 and we think this is quite easily attainable in the next month or so as the alts continue to play catch up.” Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was little changed on Tuesday. Altcoins gaining included Filecoin’s FIL, which climbed 17%, and Hedera’s HBAR, which added 8%.