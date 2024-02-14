Citi Bank Tests Tokenization of Private Equity Funds on Avalanche
The firm tested a variety of use cases through Avalanche's subnet with a focus on private markets.
Citi Bank used layer 1 Avalanche’s (AVAX) Spruce Subnet to explore the tokenization of private equity funds to re-architect capital markets.
Citi worked with traditional finance giants WisdomTree and Wellington Management to carry out its proof-of-concept trial that was issued on Avalanche’s Spruce, according to a press release. Spruce is an Evergreen subnet designed for large financial institutions looking to use public blockchain infrastructure.
Citi joining the subnet is the latest bet from a Wall Street giant looking to dive further into the use cases of blockchain adoption. TradFi firms such as T. Rowe Price, WisdomTree, Wellington Management and Cumberland joined the subnet in April last year to make trade execution and settlements more efficient.
The new test by Citi included end-to-end token transfers, secondary transfer to enable trading and validating new capabilities through collateralized lending.
The bank’s proof-of-concept demonstrated how smart contracts could enable greater automation and potentially create enhanced compliance and controls for investors and issuers, according to the press release.
“We believe that by testing the tokenization of private assets, we are exploring the feasibility to open-up new operating models and create efficiencies for the broader market,” said Nisha Surendran, emerging solutions lead for Citi Digital Assets.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.