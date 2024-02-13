Bitcoin Drops 2% on Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation
The CPI reading reduced expectations for interest-rate cuts in the next months, weighing on risk assets such as crypto.
- Bitcoin dropped to $48,800 as the January Consumer Price Index report showed 3.1% annual inflation, higher than analyst forecasts.
- Expectations of a rate cut in May fell to 34% from 52%, CME FedWatch Tool shows.
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $49,000 Tuesday after a hotter-than-anticipated U.S. inflation reading weighed on interest-rate cut expectations.
The largest crypto by market capitalization slipped about 2% to $48,700 from slightly above $50,000 earlier in the day, while the broad-market crypto index CoinDesk 20 (CD20) lost 2.4%.
The drop happened after the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed 3.1% year-on-year inflation, faster than analysts' 2.9% forecast. Market participants now see only a 34% chance of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in May, down from 52% a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
The lower chance of an imminent rate cut weighed on traditional markets as well. The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield advanced 12 basis points, while the S&P 500 equity gauge and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined as much as 2%.
