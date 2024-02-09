First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Seen Topping $50K This Weekend

Banking giant JPMorgan's survey found that 78% of institutional traders aren't planning to trade cryptocurrencies in the next five years, and just a small group sees blockchain/distributed ledger technology (DLT) as the most influential technology in shaping the future of trading over the next three years. The bank interviewed over 4,000 institutional traders for its 2024 e-Trading annual survey, which covers upcoming trends and hot topics in the trading sector. The participants seemed less enthusiastic about blockchain technology in 2024 than in the previous two years.