Solana Engineers to Deploy Fix as Network Suffers 'Major' Outage
Solana Mainnet-Beta is experiencing a performance "degradatation," a validator said.
Solana suffered a “major outage” on Tuesday, the network’s system status page shows.
“Solana Mainnet-Beta is experiencing a performance degradation, block progression is currently halted, core engineers & validators are actively investigating,” said Laine, a Solana validator, in an X post.
Core engineers have identified a fix and are building a new version for validators to upgrade, network validator @mtromp said in an X post.
In a follow-up post, Laine said that validators had begun generating snapshots using their local ledger state - or the most recent data before the outage - to prepare for a restart.
The new validator software release includes a patch to address an issue that caused the cluster to halt, a status handle run by Solana Foundation, which maintains the network, said. "Validator operators should prepare for an upgrade and restart of the network," it added.
Validators are entities that utilize computing power to maintain a blockchain and process transactions. Snapshots refer to an exact copy of blockchain data at a certain point in time.
Blocks seem to have last processed at 09:52 UTC, data from Solana blockchain trackers show. At the time of writing, Solana’s SOL tokens fell over 2% to $94 after the news came out.
The halt comes nearly a year after the Solana network for down for almost two days in April 2023.
UPDATE (Feb. 6, 10:46 UTC): Updates with SOL price and system status page.
UPDATE (Feb. 6, 11:37 UTC): Updates with comment on network fix and snapshot plans.
