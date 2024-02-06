Binance to Delist Monero Privacy Token; XMR Slides
The crypto exchange will stop listing the token along with Aragon, Multichain and Vai as of Feb. 20.
Crypto exchange Binance said it will stop listing the Monero (XMR) privacy token as of Feb. 20.
Monero, as well as the three other tokens to be delisted – Aragon (ANT), Multichain (MULTI) and Vai (VAI) – no longer meet the standards Binance expects, the exchange said in blog post.
"When a coin or token no longer meets this standard, or the industry changes, we conduct a more in-depth review and potentially delist it," Binance said.
Withdrawals of the token will not be supported after May 20.
XMR slumped about 16% from to $139.96 after the announcement.
Privacy coins are cryptocurrencies that preserve anonymity by obscuring the flow of money across their networks, making it difficult to determine who sent what to whom. As such, they are not popular with regulators and law enforcement.
Crypto exchange OKX announced a similar delisting of XMR and other privacy-focused tokens including dash (DASH) and ZCash {{ZCH}} at the end of last year.
