Stablecoin Tether’s Increasing Dominance Is Bad for Crypto Markets, JPMorgan Says
Other stablecoins such as USD Coin may benefit from the coming regulatory crackdown and gain market share, the report said.
The increasing dominance of stablecoin tether (USDT) is bad for the wider crypto ecosystem, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report Thursday.
The bank said it views the "increasing concentration in tether over the past year as a negative for the stablecoin universe and the crypto ecosystem more broadly.
Stablecoins are facing regulatory risk across multiple jurisdictions, and “tether is mostly at risk given its lack of regulatory compliance and transparency,” analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
There is an opportunity for other stablecoins, however, as issuers that have been more aligned with existing regulations could benefit from any resulting crackdown and take market share, the bank said.
USD Coin (USDC), which has filed to sell shares to the public in the U.S., could be one such beneficiary, as it "appears to be looking to expand across jurisdictions and to be proactively preparing for the upcoming stablecoin regulations," the report said.
JPMorgan notes that tether has seen significant growth in both market cap and market share recently, with widespread adoption across centralized crypto exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Last week, the stablecoin issuer reported a record-breaking $2.85 billion of profit for the previous quarter and said its flagship token has almost reached a $100 billion market capitalization.
The stablecoin has also benefited from the "turbulence" in peers such as USDC and Binance’s BUSD, the report said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.