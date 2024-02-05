First Mover Americas: First Mover: Bitcoin Hovers Over $43K, Chainlink Extends Rally

Bitcoin (BTC) traded little changed, hovering just over $43,000 on Monday, while altcoins gained. Chainlink’s LINK has added 7% over the past 24 hours after surging to a 22-month high Friday, ending a three-month bull breather for the token of the leading decentralized oracle network. "Traditional financial institutions need data, compute, and cross-chain capabilities to adopt blockchains and tokenized RWAs at scale. Only the Chainlink platform provides all three," Chainlink said on X last week. Also advancing was Flare Network: The EVM-compatible layer 1’s FLR token rose just under 7%. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, rose 1%.