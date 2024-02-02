First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $43K

Bitcoin stood its ground above $43,000 during the European morning on Friday, maintaining gains of around 2% in the last 24 hours. The CoinDesk 20 Index, which provides a weighted performance of the top digital assets, is up over 3.2%, with Chainlink's LINK leading the charge. LINK reached a 22-month high above $18 having gained nearly 30% in the last week, comfortably beating major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. The rally marks a bullish breakout from the three-month range that's seen it stuck between $13 and $17, and signals a continuation of a comeback from June 2023 lows near $5.