AI Tokens Up After Meta Beats Analyst Expectations
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta said it was pivoting away from Metaverse to Artificial Intelligence in early 2023.
Meta’s (META) stock is up nearly 14% after-hours as the company announced overall positive quarterly earnings with a significant revenue increase, a higher forecast, and an additional $50 billion stock buyback, sending artificial intelligence tokens up in its wake.
“We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow. We’ve made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse,” company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the call. The company said it was also issuing its first-ever dividend.
RNDR and Akash Network’s (AKT) tokens are up 4.1% and 5.2%, respectively, over the last 24 hours. They are some of the largest AI tokens by market cap.
Meta has sustained over $20 billion in losses since 2021 due to its metaverse pivot, though Zuckerberg said he remains committed to the idea. Overall, Meta’s metaverse platforms have failed to capture the market's attention meaningfully, pushing the stock down nearly 60% throughout 2022.
However, since Zuckerberg announced the company’s AI pivot roughly a year ago, its stock has been up over 100%.
