Bitcoin Steady at $43K as Tumbling U.S. Regional Bank Stocks Reignite Worries

Market observers also mulled the importance of the Federal Reserve removing a key language addressing the resiliency of the U.S. banking system in its Wednesday statement about its interest rate decision that appeared in previous instances, a development mostly trumped at the time by Fed Chair Powell quashing hopes of imminent rate cuts. "Who would've thought the removal of 'the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient' would be the most important line yesterday," Quinn Thompson, head of capital markets and growth at lending platform Maple Finance, said in an X post, noting traditional safe haven asset gold's uptick relative to U.S. bank stocks.