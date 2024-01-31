Bitcoin
Vibe Check: The Bullish Bounce Back: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth

Periodic observations and market musings from Todd Groth, Head of Research, CoinDesk Indices.

By Todd Groth, CFA
AccessTimeIconJan 31, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
(John Angel/Unsplash)

10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
Bullish Bounce Back

We’ve bounced back having found support last week (see previous Vibe Check), with the CoinDesk 20 Index outperforming bitcoin (BTC) narrowly and ether (ETH) significantly.

CoinDesk 20 Index outperforming BTC and ETH. (CoinDesk Indices)

So what’s providing the source for the dramatic bounce in the market? In addition to Bitcoin’s rebound, Solana's (SOL) 25% gain and Avalanche's (AVAX) 23% rise are providing some additional buoyancy to the broader market.

Constituent weights of CoinDesk 20. (CoinDesk Indices)

Over the past month, we’re seen a noticeable drop in correlations (daily returns) within the digital asset market, with BTC versus ETH correlations dropping, altcoins to CoinDesk 20 rising, and crypto vs equity market correlations flipping positively.

A noticeable drop in correlations in the digital assets markets. (CoinDesk Indices)

Much stronger correlations now observed between US 10-yr yield changes and risk assets such as crypto and equity markets, as when and how much rates are cut in the future seems to be the predominant question being debated within markets.

Channel check on Bitcoin. (CoinDesk Indices)

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


Disclosure

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.

Todd Groth, CFA
Todd Groth, CFA

Todd Groth is Head of Index Research at CoinDesk Indices. . He has over 10 years of experience involving systematic multi-asset risk premia and alternative investment strategies.

