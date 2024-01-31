First Mover Americas: BTC Loses $43K as Crypto Prices Slip

Solana-based decentralized trading aggregator Jupiter will unveil its native token at 10.00 EST (15:00 UTC) with an initial circulating supply of 1.35 billion. With JUP-USD perpetuals trading at around 67 cents on Aveo this morning, the token could open with a market cap of around $700 million. Of the initial circulating supply of 1.35 billion, 1 billion coins are for airdrops, 50 million each for loans to market makers on centralized exchanges and liquidity pool needs, and 250 million for a launch pool. About 955,000 wallets that interacted with Jupiter before Nov. 2 are eligible for the airdrop, according to data source Airdrop Official.