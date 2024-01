First Mover Americas: BTC Loses $43K as Crypto Prices Slip

Bitcoin drifted around the $42,500 level during the European morning after dipping below $43,000 during the Asian session. At the time of writing, BTC is trading around $42,580, down 2.25% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin looks set to end the month roughly midway between its high of around $47,000, hit after the first spot BTC ETFs listed in the U.S., and the low of about $38,500, which it hit two weeks later. The CoinDesk 20 Index, which measures the performance of the top digital assets, is down 3.11%. Solana's SOL, Cardando's ADA and Avalanche's AVAX have been among the biggest decliners, down 6.7%, 5.4% and 6.2% respectively.