First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Consolidates at $42K

Solana-based trading aggregator Jupiter settled over $500 million in trades in the past 24 hours ahead of its planned token issuance on Wednesday, overtaking Uniswap v3 to become the biggest trading platform by that metric. Jupiter has 550 tokens and more than 5,550 trading pairs listed, CoinGecko data show. The USDC/SOL pair was the most active, with $166 million in volume. Meanwhile, the wen (WEN) meme coin issued last week by Jupiter developers chalked up about $150 million in trading volumes across two trading pairs. Jupiter’s JUP tokens are expected to be issued on Wednesday. Nearly 1 million Solana wallets have qualified for a slice of the unusually large airdrop: 40% of JUP's total supply, a size that reflects Jupiter's popularity with traders.