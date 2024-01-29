Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin to Hit at Least $170K Post Halving
Scaramucci also praised BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for “[doing] his homework” on bitcoin and changing his mind on the asset.
Skybridge Capital founder and managing partner Anthony Scaramucci sees bitcoin (BTC) soaring to at least $170,000 after the halving in April, when the number of new bitcoin entering circulation shrinks again.
“Go back and look at Bitcoin halving cycles,” Scaramucci said on the Scott Melker podcast. “The day that Bitcoin halves, multiply it by four [and] 18 months later and it’s been uncanny that that’s been the price of Bitcoin.”
“I’m using a $35,000 number at the halving and that’s conservative … Let’s say we’re at $50,000 in April, then it’s a $200,000 handle. Let’s say we’re at $60,000, it will be $240,000,” he said.
As for his long-term price target, Scaramucci predicts bitcoin could easily reach half of the market capitalization of gold, which would bring the price of one coin up to roughly $400,000.
Scaramucci previously disclosed that he was the first external investor in BlackRock’s spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), prior to its approval on January 11.
Ahead of BlackRock's interest in a bitcoin ETF, its CEO Larry Fink was famously skeptical about the asset. In public interviews since his company last June filed paperwork for the ETF, however, Fink has done an about face, calling himself "a big believer."
“I’m going to give Larry a lot of credit, because Larry actually did the homework [on bitcoin],” Scaramucci said. “It takes a very smart leader to pridefully say that bitcoin sucks and then 24 months later say ‘you know what I got this wrong, BlackRock needs to be a part of this.’”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.