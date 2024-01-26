Vibe Check: Ether Finds Support: CoinDesk Indices' Todd Groth

As we wait for more constructive price trends to re-emerge within the market, it’s a good time to check in on the macro environment. While we’ve recently seen an uptick in interest rates (10-year currently at 4.12%), the longer-term trend lower, for real rates, is still supportive for digital assets, especially the smaller-cap altcoins contained within the CoinDesk 20 Index- a benchmark that tracks top cryptocurrencies.