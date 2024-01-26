First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $41K in End of Week Rally

Developers behind the Celo blockchain have been evaluating technical proposals from teams who might provide technology as the project migrates to become a new layer-2 network atop Ethereum , a search which appears to be reaching a conclusion. In a blog post on Thursday, Tim Moreton, CEO of cLabs, the leading developer behind Celo, wrote that "as we wrap up the technical evaluations, we’re moving to evaluating the non-technical dimensions described in the framework." Some of the biggest players in the blockchain industry were vying for the mandate: Optimism, Polygon, zkSync and Arbitrum. Moreton didn't provide a specific timeline for when a final recommendation might come about, writing, "We're working as fast as we can to get a comprehensive proposal that we feel confident proposing."