ARK Bought $62.3M Worth of Own ETF in Last Week; Sold $42.7M of BITO
ARKW now holds $91.4 million of ARKB, constituting a 5.98% weighting of the fund's total value
ARK Invest continued to offload shares of ProShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (BITO) in the last week while accumulating its own spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Cathie Wood's investment firm sold a total of 2,226,191 shares of the bitcoin futures ETF since Jan. 19, worth around $42.8 million at Thursday's closing price of $19.22, from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).
Meanwhile, it has bought 1,563,619 shares in the ARK 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), worth approximately $62.3 million. ARKB closed on Thursday at $39.87, up a negligible 0.68% on the day.
ARK held BITO as a short-term play having offloaded its shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) late last year, in anticipation of approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., with plans to swap BITO for a spot bitcoin ETF once the approval came.
ARKW now holds $91.4 million of ARKB, constituting a 5.98% weighting of the fund's total value. Its BITO shares now number just 366,128 at a value of $7 million, a 0.46% weighting.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.