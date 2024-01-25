AI Agents Could Be Important 'Buyers' of Crypto, Says Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale
Artificial intelligence (AI) agents would probably use crypto when conducting financial transactions, adding that bitcoin, ether or solana would be the three choices, Lonsdale said.
The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the economy could be a boon for cryptocurrency, according to Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of data analytics firm Palantir (PLTR).
AI agents - entities that use AI technology to perform specific tasks - would probably use crypto when conducting financial transactions, adding that bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) or solana (SOL) would be the three choices, in an interview for CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday.
"There's one type of buyer that could be very important here: AI agents are going to start doing a lot of things in our economy," he said. "For AI agents to coordinate with incentive systems, they're probably going to use crypto."
Following the success of mainstream AI tools like ChatGPT last year, there has been plenty of discussion about how artificial intelligence may intersect with crypto.
Lonsdale was opining on the drivers of bitcoin's price now that spot ETFs are finally trading in the U.S., adding that this largely hinges on the macro backdrop.
"Are we going to be in massive deficit in 2025-2026 and spending money willy-nilly? If so, what asset's safe?" he posed. "If you have inflation come up again...that's a story I'm hearing from a lot of my friends who know macro better than me. You could see crypto do very well."
Read More: A Beginner’s Guide to AI Tokens
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.