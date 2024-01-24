Grayscale's GBTC Has Moved More Than 100K BTC to Exchange Since Spot Bitcoin ETF Launch

The hopes of bitcoin bulls were momentarily buoyed earlier this week on a Monday CoinDesk report that the FTX estate had unloaded its 22 million share GBTC holding. With this non-economic whale seller out of the way, the bulls hoped there might be a slowdown in GBTC exits. To this point though, this hasn't happened, as evidenced by this morning's movement of 19,000 bitcoin to exchange.