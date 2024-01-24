Bitwise Becomes First Spot Bitcoin ETF Provider to Provide Wallet Address

Not including any flows today, Bitwise holds 11,858 bitcoins worth roughly $474 million at the current bitcoin price just under $40,000. The asset manager is the most successful crypto-native ETF issuer so far with $518 billion of inflows in the past eight days. Only spot ETFs from BlackRock and Fidelity have seen more inflows, roughly $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively.