Bitcoin Bulls Buoyed by Report of FTX's $1B GBTC Sale
Flows of fresh investor money into the newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs may be far higher than previously thought.
At least partly to blame for bitcoin's (BTC) poor price performance since the Jan. 11 debut of U.S.-based spot ETFs are sizable sales of bitcoin from the mammoth Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). According to the Grayscale website, GBTC held roughly 567,000 bitcoin as of Jan. 19, down from just shy of 620,000 prior to Jan. 11 launch.
So while the new spot ETFs have gathered more than 94,000 bitcoin and $3.9 billion in assets under management (AUM) since opening for trade (data through Jan. 19), the bears are pointing out that 53,000 of those tokens may just be GBTC holders moving their money into the lower cost vehicles. (GBTC charges a 1.5% management fee, at least 1 percentage point more than nearly all of the new funds.)
A CoinDesk story Monday morning, however, reported the bankruptcy estate for failed crypto exchange FTX as having sold the entirety of its 22 million share holding of GBTC (the equivalent of almost 20,000 bitcoin) for nearly $1 billion.
The news means a couple of things, both of which on first glance appear bullish. First, more than one-third of the selling of GBTC was due to one non-economic actor. Second, there was nearly $1 billion more of fresh investment into the new spot ETFs than previously thought.
"$1 billion of GBTC sales was the FTX estate, which means the inflows we have seen into the new ETFs was not merely recycled funds from GBTC," said Swan Managing Director Steven Lubka, summing the information.
For now at least, the sellers of bitcoin continue to have the upper hand, with the price Monday afternoon lower by 2.8% over the past 24 hours to $40,400.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.