First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Slips Over 15% Since ETF Approval

ARK Invest sold a further $15 million worth of shares in the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) on Wednesday, adding to the $15.8 million worth it sold the day before. ARK essentially swapped the BITO shares for $15 million worth of its own spot bitcoin ETF (ARKB). ProShare's bitcoin product was the first ETF tied to the BTC futures market to list in the U.S. back in October 2021. ARK sold off its shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust late last year in favor of BITO, anticipating the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. Now the approval has happened, ARK is pivoting toward its own product.