ARK Continues to Shuffle Out of BITO, Buys $15M of its Own ETF
Cathie Wood’s investment fund continues to double down on its recently listed spot bitcoin ETF.
ARK Invest continues to shift out of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and into its own recently listed spot bitcoin ETF.
According to a trading disclosure sent out on Jan. 18, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) sold 758,915 shares of BITO, worth approximately $15 million, and bought 365,695 shares of ARKB, its own bitcoin ETF, also worth $15 million.
The fund made a similar move on Wednesday when it swapped similar amounts of BITO for ARKB.
CoinDesk previously reported that ARK has sold its holdings in GBTC and acquired BITO shares, anticipating the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., with plans to swap BITO for a spot bitcoin ETF upon approval, making the move expected.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.