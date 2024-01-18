Bitcoin
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Hits $1B AUM in One Week

IBIT’s holdings consist of 99% bitcoin, and nearly $60,000 in fiat, data shows.

By Shaurya Malwa, Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJan 18, 2024 at 12:51 p.m. UTC
Updated Jan 18, 2024 at 1:07 p.m. UTC
BlackRock's corporate office in New York, New York. (Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

BlackRock's corporate office in New York, New York. (Jim.henderson/Wikimedia Commons)

BlackRock’s (BLK) spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) hit the $1 billion assets under management mark on Wednesday, becoming the first of the recent cohort of bitcoin ETF providers to hit the milestone.

The asset manager's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) started trading on Jan.12.

“We are excited to see IBIT reach this milestone in its first week, reflecting strong investor demand,” Robert Mitchnick, Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock said via an email. “This is just the beginning. We have a long-term commitment focused on providing investors access to an iShares quality ETF.”

IBIT’s holdings consist of 99% bitcoin, and nearly $60,000 in fiat, data shows. The fund held 25,067 token per an updated on Thursday.

IBIT closed Wednesday trading at $24.41 and trades at a slight premium of 0.42% relative to spot bitcoin. The fund has recorded an average daily trading volume of 14 million shares so far, the data shows.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter
Ian Allison
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

