'The Dow' for Crypto Markets? New CoinDesk 20 Index Underpins Futures Contracts at Bullish

Bitcoin and ether, the world's largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, have the biggest weightings at 31% and 22%, respectively. But the CoinDesk 20 goes pretty far down the size rankings, too. Tokens from Aptos (APT) and Filecoin (FIL) tie for the smallest weighting of 0.7%; they're the 30th and 33rd biggest cryptos by market cap, respectively, according to coinmarketcap.com.