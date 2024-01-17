Bitcoin's ‘De-Dollarization’ Narrative Loses Ground As USD Tightens Its Grip on International Transactions

“We continue to think that expectations of aggressive unwinding of USD holdings are quite premature. Indeed, we note that whereas the UST holdings of China and Hong Kong (and to a lesser degree Japan) have been on a downtrend throughout 2023, demand for USTs from the rest of the world held up reasonably well,” Credit Agricole said. “In addition, it is worth highlighting that the UST holdings of Ireland and Belgium that are seen as proxies for custodial holdings of foreign investors like China have held up reasonably well as well.”