Tokenized Fund Adoption Grows but Brings Technology Risks: Moody's

Tokenized funds are investment funds whose units are digitally represented with the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT), which powers crypto. Asset or fund tokenization is having a moment as financial institutions worldwide attempt to improve market liquidity, efficiency and transparency. The growing adoption of tokenized funds – mostly fueled by the tokenization of funds that invest in government securities like bonds – signals untapped market potential, according to the report by Moody's DeFi and Digital Assets team.