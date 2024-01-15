JPMorgan Sees Significant Capital From Existing Crypto Products Pouring Into New Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The bank says about $3 billion could exit the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and migrate to the new spot ETFs as a result of investors taking profit after buying discounted GBTC shares in the secondary market in the last year. It also sees up to $20 billion from retail investors migrating from digital wallets held at crypto exchanges to the new ETFs.



Grayscale’s high fees could also trigger outflows, and unless it lowers its rates toward the level set by Blackrock (BLK) and other providers, “a lot more capital, perhaps an additional $5 billion-$10 billion could exit GBTC relatively quickly to migrate towards cheaper spot bitcoin ETFs,” the bank added.



Institutional investors that hold their crypto in fund format could shift from futures-based ETFs and GBTC to cheaper spot ETFs, especially if GBTC is slow to cut its fees, the report added.



