First Mover Americas: Franklin Templeton's Bitcoin ETF Becomes the Cheapest

The discount to net asset value (NAV) for Grayscale’s bitcoin fund (GBTC), the largest bitcoin (BTC) investment vehicle, shrank to 0% for the first time since February 2021. The company got the all clear from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday to convert the fund into a spot bitcoin exchange traded-fund (ETF), which began trading Thursday alongside 10 other ETFs. The fund had been trading at a discount to the price of the bitcoin it held, hitting a record low of nearly 50% in December 2022. GBTC’s discount to NAV began to narrow significantly as the expectations of an ETF approval surfaced several months ago along with rising bitcoin sentiment.