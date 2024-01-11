Grayscale, BlackRock Are Volume Leaders as Bitcoin ETFs Debut
Here's a ranking of the 11 newly trading bitcoin ETFs, in terms of first-day trading volume.
CORRECTION (Jan. 11, 2024, 16:11 UTC): An earlier version of this story had an incorrect ranking.
Bitcoin ETFs have been eagerly anticipated for years. They finally got approved in the U.S. on Wednesday and began trading Thursday. As of 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 UTC) on Thursday, here is a ranking of the 11 funds by first-day trading volume, according to BitMex Research.
Here's the full list of the eleven ETFs as of 10:15 a.m. ET (15:15 UTC) on Thursday.
In comparison, ProShares' futures-based bitcoin ETF (BITO) amassed $1 billion volume on its first day in October 2021. The largest-ever first day volume for an individual ETF launch was $2.1 billion, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out.
Bitcoin ETFs that can directly hold the underlying asset have been eagerly anticipated in the U.S. following a decade-long struggle to seal regulatory approval. They finally got approved in the U.S. on Wednesday and began trading Thursday.
Bitcoin (BTC) topped $48,000 hitting a fresh two-year high during the day as the ETF trading frenzy commenced.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.