Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin Price Reaching $1.5M By 2030 After ETF Approval
ARK Invest's CEO previously predicted the price to reach $1 million by 2030.
ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said on CNBC Thursday that bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, could reach $1,500,000 in price by 2030 in a bullish scenario, raising her estimate by 50% from a previous prediction of $1 million.
"We think the probability of the bull case has increased with this SEC approval. This is a green light," said Wood on CNBC. On Wednesday, spot bitcoin ETFs were finally approved in the U.S. after a decade of trying. The Securities and Exchange Commission gave the green light Wednesday to key filings from the markets seeking to list the groundbreaking products.
The ARK Invest CEO also said a bear case would see the price rise to $258,500 and a base case of $682,800. ARK backed up the previous $1 million price prediction by pointing to a higher hashrate, long-term holder supply, and addresses with a non-zero balance compared to the prior downturns. The SEC's approval of the spot ETFs has likely added to the bullish thesis.
For full coverage of bitcoin ETFs, click here.
ARK Invest is among the asset managers approved by the SEC to roll out bitcoin ETFs, which started trading on Thursday. On Thursday, the price of BTC briefly topped $49,000 for the first time since December 2021. However, it gave up all its earlier gains and is now trading near $46,322.
ARK isn't the only one expecting a massive jump in bitcoin prices. Standard Chartered Bank recently predicted that the price of bitcoin could rise to levels closer to $200,000 by the end of 2025, comparing the bitcoin ETF to the first U.S.-based gold exchange-traded product, which launched in November 2004. Following this, the price of gold rose over 4x in the seven years it took for gold ETP holdings to mature.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.