Crypto Investment Products Saw $2.2B of Inflows in 2023: CoinShares
A mundane year of flows turned nicely higher in the final quarter of last year as excitement rose surrounding spot bitcoin ETFs.
Investors poured over $2 billion into digital asset investment exchange-traded products (ETPs) in 2023, making it the third largest year for net inflows dating back to 2017, according to data provided by CoinShares.
At $2.2 billion, 2023 inflows were more than double that of 2022. The majority of this money hit in the final quarter, said CoinShares' James Butterfill, as it became “increasingly clear that the SEC was warming up to the launch of bitcoin spot-based ETFs in the United States.”
The final week of 2023 alone saw $243 million of net inflows into digital asset ETPs.
Bitcoin (BTC) dominated the numbers with $1.9 billion of inflows last year, or 87% of the $2.2 billion total. That ratio was the largest ever, said CoinShares, with the prior high of 80% taking place in 2020.
The price of bitcoin rallied across the year, climbing around 155% to close 2023 above $42,000.
