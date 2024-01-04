Bitcoin Could Rally to $50K as Gensler Faces Pressure to Approve ETF, Traders Say
Major tokens solana (SOL), ether (ETH) and Cardano’s ADA started to stabilize early Thursday after dropping more than 10% in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded just above $43,000 in European morning hours Thursday, recovering some losses after a leverage flush sent it down as much as 7% on Wednesday as markets reacted to analyst reports.
The largest cryptocurrency could rally to as high as $50,000 this month, said Lucas Kiely, the chief investment officer of wealth platform Yield App. Kiely said he expects the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), dismissing analysis that indicated it will not.
Major tokens solana (SOL), ether (ETH) and Cardano’s ADA started to stabilize early Thursday after dropping more than 10% in the past 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based gauge tracking the market, slumped 6% in the same period, its biggest loss in recent weeks.
A futures unwinding late on Wednesday caused upward of $600 million in liquidations – the most in a year – while open interest, or the number of unsettled futures contracts, fell by $5 billion, the steepest drop in recent months.
Wednesday's dump started at the same time research firm Matrixport said it expected "the SEC to reject all proposals in January" for a spot bitcoin ETF. Options analyst GreeksLive shared the outlook, saying that "weakness in crypto mining stocks, and the sell-off in several crypto-related U.S. stocks" had reinforced the market's skepticism.
Yield App's Kiely took the opposite position, telling CoinDesk in an email that reports that the SEC won’t approve a bitcoin spot ETF this month should be ignored.
"I think it’s still likely that we see an approval from the SEC in January," Keily said. "There is too much pressure and expectation from the world's biggest asset managers for Gary Gensler and the rest of the approval committee to keep kicking the can down the road," referring to the regulator's chairman by name.
"I don’t expect to see a massive sell-the-news event as some have predicted. Rather than falling as low as $32,000, I think that bitcoin will take $50,000 by the end of January and we will see a record print of BTC this year," he said.
Firms such as on-chain data provider CryptoQuant say they expect bitcoin to drop to as low as $32,000 next month following the potential approval of a spot ETF – stating that traders' unrealized profits are currently lingering at a level that historically precedes a so-called correction, which for cryptocurrencies typically refers to a decline of 10% or more.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.