What Caused Bitcoin's 10% Crash: Matrixport? Jim Cramer? Leverage?

The rapid decline came within a day of CNBC host and former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer's positive comments about bitcoin, walking back on his negative outlook in October. While it's unlikely to be, observers didn't fail to single out his comment in hindsight as a sign for falling prices, riffing on a popular meme of Cramer's internet-famous track record of backfiring takes. (For instance, BTC is still up roughly 60% since his October remark.)