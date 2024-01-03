Bitcoin ETF Looks Very Likely Given These Bureaucratic SEC Steps

Recent developments support that. The Securities and Exchange Commission has been meeting with potential issuers of these ETFs, even during the busy holiday season, to straighten up the final details, structure the creation and redemption procedure and guide issuers to incorporate the latest changes into their revised S-1 filings. BlackRock just filed its fourth amendment to its application with the SEC on Dec. 23 and is expecting to seed its bitcoin ETF with $10 million on Jan. 3.